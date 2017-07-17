Mom collecting postcards for son with leukemia

For 15-year-old Sulley Menne, every trip to the mailbox is an adventure and a mystery.

"I've been waiting every day for mail."

Postcards from strangers are one of the most exciting things for Sulley right now.

"From the heart of Texas, stay strong. Praying for you."

You see, in June, Sulley was diagnosed with leukemia.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought they would say he had cancer." said Mande Menne, Sulley's mom.

"You hear about other people getting it and you're like, 'That sucks.' Then you get it and you're like, 'That sucks.'"

Over the past month, Sulley has undergone extensive and sometimes painful treatment, his mother explains.

"Bone marrow biopsies, lumbar puncture which are spinal taps. He had a port put in his chest yesterday."

As a way to distract Sulley from the tougher days of treatment, his grandmother, Zara Stone, came up with the idea to ask family and friends for postcards from their summer travels.

"I kept thinking, 'What can I do to help lift his spirits?' So, I made this map and then he could draw in the different states that he got the postcards from. And it's something that we could do as a group, as a family."

Then, Sulley's mom posted the idea on Facebook. Within days, it's been shared nearly 1,200 times and the postcards have started rolling in.

"Grand Canyon. It says from God's Country, prayers to you."

His mom said some postcards came in from overseas, meaning Sulley needed a bigger map.

"I think it helps so much to realize that people care. There's so many good people still in the world that care, you know?"

"It means a lot to me because it means there's somebody that's heard my story and cares."

Sulley's doctors say his prognosis is good, but he'll still have to undergo four years of treatment. He says a card from Ireland tops his wish list.

If you'd like to send Sulley a postcard, mail it to:

Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Lane

Wentzville, Missouri 63385



