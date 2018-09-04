Mom says daughter hospitalized after trying on shoes barefoot

A mother in South Wales is warning parents after she says her daughter contracted a dangerous infection after trying on shoes while barefoot.

Jodie Thomas of South Wales says her four-year-old daughter, Sienna, contracted sepsis after a shoe-shopping trip.

Thomas says Sienna was running a fever and in pain the next day, ultimately requiring five days in the hospital for doctors to treat the infection.

Thomas says doctors believe bacteria from a shoe Sienna had tried on entered her body through a cut on her foot.

“For all parents please put socks on [your] children while trying new shoes on,” Thomas posted on Facebook.

Now, a couple of weeks later, Sienna “is fully better,” Thomas tells KWQC.