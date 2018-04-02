Monday is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Monday is a day to celebrate a classic sandwich combination. It's National Peanut Butter and Jelly day!

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the average American eats more than 2,000 PB&J sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school.

In the early 1900's peanut butter was considered high class, and could only be found in the finest New York City tea rooms.

But a few decades later, the price of peanut butter dropped and it became a favorite with children.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were on the U.S. soldiers' ration list, according to the peanut board.

For those looking to shake things up, other alternatives include peanut butter and jelly french toast, cupcakes and even sushi.