Monday night vigil planned for Jake Wilson

Family and friends will gather Monday night for a vigil for Jake Wilson, a missing teen from La Porte City.

Monday marks one month since Wilson allegedly walked down to Wolf Creek and never returned. Wilson is 16 and lives with autism.

After 29 days of searching by water and land, authorities have not found anything. But authorities and the people putting this vigil together say they aren't giving up.

Instead, it's a show of support for Jake's family and friends to let them know Wilson is still in their thoughts.

The vigil begins at 8 p.m. Monday at Wolf Creek Landing in La Porte City. That's at the corner of Main and Tama Streets.