MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) Monmouth College baseball beat St. Norbert, 10-3, in the Midwest Conference title game to clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2002.
The Fighting Scots will find out their destination and opponent on Sunday.
Monmouth College baseball clinches NCAA Tournament berth
By KWQC Sports Staff |
Posted: Sat 11:15 PM, May 12, 2018
