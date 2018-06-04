Monmouth green lights cost free feasibility study

The City of Monmouth has given the green light to Bluestem Energy Solutions for a 5-month study to determine if alternative energy supplementation could be a possibility.

Bluestem Energy Solutions focuses on renewable energy solutions and has been meeting with city staff to discuss possible ways to lower the operational cost of publicly owned facilities. Their approach

consists of various solutions involving solar and wind energy generation.

Bluestem completes a comprehensive 5-month study of detailed metrics that come from usage, location, existing infrastructure, etc. The company will now begin a comprehensive study of City facilities to determine whether Monmouth would be in a position to make use of alternative energy supplementation.

This agreement would only allow Bluestem to begin a feasibility study and does not obligate the City to anything beyond that and this is at no cost to the City.