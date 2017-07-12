Monopoly maker says retailers didn't buy Rey

Where is the character Rey in the "Star Wars" version of Monopoly? In a land far, far away, apparently.

The Rhode Island-based company that makes the "Star Wars: Monopoly" game says U.S. retailers didn't buy a version with the female character Rey that was pushed for in an online outcry.

Hasbro, based in Pawtucket, announced in January 2016 that it would add the female character to the game in response to a letter from an 8-year-old Illinois girl, who wrote to them to say "girls matter."

The company told The Associated Press this week that they made a version with Rey, but it was not available for sale in the United States. That disappointed the mother of the Illinois girl, who said that's not what they expected.

On Wednesday, Hasbro said it met its promise by offering the updated version of the game to U.S. retailers, but says there was "insufficient interest."