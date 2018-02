Monster Moto is recalling 1,800 mini-bikes over a fire hazard. The "Consumer Product Safety Commission" says the fuel tank venting system can leak and potentially cause a fire.

The recall involves model MMB 212 Off-Road mini bikes. So far, there have been 38 reports of gas leaks, but no reports of any injuries.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit.