Monster snapping turtle spotted in Iowa

Motorists in Iowa need to watch out for more than just deer.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Monday posted a photo on Facebook of a massive snapping turtle apparently preparing to cross a busy highway in Ankeny.

The exact weight and dimensions are unknown, but wildlife officials were impressed.

“Snapping turtles are large, but, yes, this one's especially big,” the Iowa DNR tells KWQC. “This is the time of year you'll see turtles out nesting.”

The DNR is warning the public to be careful.

“Do NOT pick turtles up by the tail (it can injure them), but grab its back legs with its head facing AWAY from your body,” the DNR posted on Facebook.

“And if you're considering moving a snapper, remember that they can be aggressive and pack a nasty bite!”

If you are inclined to move a snapping turtle that is near a road, the DNR advises to move it to the side of the road which it appears to be heading.