“Monster” walleye caught on Iowa lake

This is the one that got away – on purpose.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is showing off a massive walleye its agents recently came across while doing routine fish stocking in south-central Iowa.

“Check out this monster walleye we found while collecting broodstock on Lake Rathbun!” the Iowa DNR posted on its Facebook page.

“It weighed in at 12.74 pounds and measured 28.8 inches, and is a repeat visitor, first tagged on April 15, 2014!”

The catch is close to the state record for a walleye set in 1986 in the Des Moines River in Polk County, a walleye measuring 30 ½ inches long and weighing 14 pounds 8 ounces.

After taking a photo of this week’s surprise fish, the Iowa DNR released it back into the water while wishing anglers luck in being the next to reel it in.