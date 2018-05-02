Month of April has most expensive national gas price average since 2014

As the month of May is beginning, AAA has announced that April has the most expensive national gas price average since 2014.

On April 30, it hit $2.81, the highest price per gallon since November 2014. During that year, pump prices averaged $3.34, peaking at $3.70 in April and bottoming out at $2.25 in December.

"Motorist have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”

According to AAA,t he national gas price average is $0.16 more expensive than last month and $0.43 more expensive than last year at this time.

Iowa is listed among the top 10 states with the largest weekly increase. Iowa ranks third with +$0.08 compared to Missouri (+$0.09) and Wisconsin (+$0.07).

To read the full report you can head to AAA's website by clicking this link.