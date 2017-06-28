Montreal man back in US court in Michigan airport stabbing

A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, is returning to court to learn if he'll remain in custody.

Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) is unlikely to be granted bond Wednesday because the charge is serious and he lives outside the U.S.

The 49-year-old from Montreal is charged with committing violence at an airport by stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck a week ago. Neville was released from a hospital Monday.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia. Police say he yelled "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." His lawyer, Joan Morgan, hasn't commented on the case.

The FBI says Ftouhi bought a knife during his five days in the U.S. but was unsuccessful when he tried to buy a gun.

