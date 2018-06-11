More Heavy Rain Possible This Week

After a very active weekend that saw areas NE of the QC pick up between 3"-7" of rainfall we will see another very active week. As you can see in the photo on this article most of the heavy rain was NE of the QC. We will have rain chances late tonight, but heavy rain is not a concern. Storms will approach the area from the west, but weaken as they approach the Mississippi River around 10PM.

We will get a break from the rain late Tuesday through Wednesday before the active pattern returns to the midwest. As of now there will be storm chances from Thursday through the weekend. It is too far out to know where the heavy rain will setup, but like last week that will be better known by Wednesday. This means we will need to watch for flash flooding and flooding on area rivers. Oh and if that's not enough, it will be hot and humid each afternoon feeling like 100° or hotter.