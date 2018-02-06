After our first significant snow since December another clipper will bring more snow tonight. With a cold air mass in place this will be a fluffy light snow and easy to brush off your cars in Wednesday morning.

Look for snow to spread from south to north after 7pm. This system will be out of here by 7AM meaning snow will be done by the Wednesday morning commute. After all is said and done another inch of snow is likely area wide, while areas south of I-80 could pick up as much as 3" in localized areas. Roads will certainly be slick overnight and most side roads will be slick on Wednesday morning.

This is not the only system we are watching either. With the cold air in place any system that tracks through the midwest will bring us snow chances. The next time frame we are watching is late Thursday thorough Friday and early Saturday for another round of accumulating snow.