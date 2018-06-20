More storms are on the way today for the QCA. Just like yesterday a few storms will be strong south of the Quad Cities this afternoon. However, since an area of low pressure will be moving through too, an isolated tornado chance is greater SW of the QC today. Main time frame will be after 2PM through sunset. In terms of rain, another inch is possible leading to possible flash flooding and rising rivers. Keep your umbrella handy today!
More Storms Today
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Wed 3:38 AM, Jun 20, 2018