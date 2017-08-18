More and more people are entering Canada illegally from New York

There's a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking asylum and crossing illegally from upstate New York into Canada. They come with their luggage, some pushing strollers to an illegal crossing point near Champlain, New York.

In June, Canadian authorities saw 800 asylum seekers walk down this dead-end road into Canada. In July, 3,000 people crossed. So far, 4,000 have crossed in August.

The reason? Some fear the Trump administration's tougher stance on immigration.

"How unusual those numbers are? They're unprecedented. We've never seen those numbers," said Claude Castonguay of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Once they cross, they're arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and entered into Canada's immigration system.

The Canadian army has set up border tents to house the refugees and is expanding its facilities to deal with the rise in asylum claims.

However, the future for asylum seekers in Canada is uncertain.

Canadian officials say they want to stress that crossing illegally into their country does not guarantee permanent status.

They're encouraging people seeking asylum to do so at legal ports of entry.

