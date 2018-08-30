More arrested after after J Street brawl involving 40-50 people

More people have been arrested after a fight involving 40-50 people broke out on J Street SW August 13.

On August 17th police arrested three juveniles, one 14-year-old and a 17-year-old for Rioting in regards to the disturbance. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged with Interference with Official Acts. Police also arrested 18-year-old Larenzo Burnett, was also charged with rioting in connection to the incident.

Another juvenile arrest was made on August 20. A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with rioting and interference with official acts.

On August 22, a 16-year-old male was also arrested for rioting during the J Street brawl.

The arrests regarding the brawl on J Street SW were made by Police Community Action Team officers, who coordinated with investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division.

Earlier this month residents of the community asked for the city council to help with violence involving the youth.

"I'm hoping to get out this that we're not just going to look at this as a two-day event. We're going to get out and look at youth violence in general. We've got to give our youth a chance," Veronica Johnson, who spoke at the council meeting said.

Since the brawl and council meeting, Johnson and other residents met privately with the police chief, city manager, and a council member to discuss how to involve more apartment residents and others from different neighborhoods into the discussion.