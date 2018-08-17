More arrests made in connection with stolen vases from Muscatine and surrounding cemeteries.

Two more arrests have been made in connection with an investigation into stolen brass vases from cemeteries in Muscatine and surrounding areas. The county attorney says charges were filed against 44 year old Justin Winter and 70 year old Lyle Winter. They are charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct. The criminal complaints claim both men, acting as the operators of Muscatine Metals, knowingly accepted brass cemetery vases while knowing they were stolen property. It goes on to say the men engaged in 25 transactions where they purchased stolen property.

Their arrests were the result of an investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. One individual had already been charged as a result of the investigation.