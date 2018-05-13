More cars stolen over the weekend, reminder to keep car doors locked

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting and a stolen car. It started as a shot fired call on East 15th street around 3 PM Saturday.

One man was taken to Genesis east by personal vehicle, and eventually taken to Iowa City, he is expected to survive. Police say a stolen SUV was involved.

That SUV was found abandoned in the 900 block of Grand Ave and had extensive damage and evidence inside.

With another stolen car in the QCA, it's another reminder to keep your doors locked at all times. A few people gave TV6 their perspective on how they feel about the epidemic surrounding the entire area.

Cindy Covemaker, is one woman who knows all too well about stolen cars; she's had two cars stolen from her property since last summer.

"It goes on all time and we have to protect ourselves," Covemaker said. She says last summer one of her grandkids left her keys in the car while it was running. "They got out of the car, and one of the kids in the back saw the car drive away, in two weeks, it took them to find it, it had bullet holes in it."

But the most recent incident, just last week when her grandson, left his keys in the car. "He ran in to talk to his mom and heard the car drive off, wasn't in the house five minutes," she said.

She lives just a few blocks from where the shooting happened on East 15th street, an area that is full of neighborhood watch signs, but she doesn't think those deter

thieves

"You can probably have people watching everywhere and it's not going to help, if they're going to take it they're going to take it," Covemaker said.

Recently, several videos have been submitted to TV6 of people checking door locks on cars, none of which were stolen. That's an example of what people should do, but why are people leaving their cars unlocked.

"Maybe there's a desire to trust the community to not break into their car," said Davenport resident, Cassidy Alumbaugh.

Whatever the case may be, some Quad City residents are growing frustrated, and are stressing the importance of locking it up.