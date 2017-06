Kings Harvest Pet Rescue has announced that more cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Eldridge that was first discovered last week.

The shelter said on their Facebook page that they had the resources to rescue a few more cats on Wednesday. They saved a pregnant female, three adults, and a mother cat with two kittens.

Kings Harvest is still requesting donations to help them pay for the care of all the rescued cats. To donate, visit their website here.