More inmates may be disciplined in Iowa prison fight

The Iowa Department of Corrections says about 80 inmates at a maximum security prison could face disciplinary action in connection with a large fight this month.

That's a far greater number of people than the state corrections department has publicly said were directly involved in the July 1 melee at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The estimate could add weight to claims from a union representing correctional officers that the state agency has downplayed the fight.

A corrections report about the fight obtained by AP also includes previously unreleased details about the disturbance, including that inmates ignored orders and challenged staff to fight.

The incident in the prison yard is among the largest in Iowa since a 1981 riot that left one inmate dead.