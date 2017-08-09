More opposition facing Palmer College's master plan

The Davenport civil rights commission is pushing back against Palmer College's $50 million master plan to expand its campus.

But there are some that think this expansion plan needs to be looked at more carefully.

The civil rights commission says Palmer's plan to expand over 38 acres of land surrounding their campus will have a direct effect on minorities and low-income families.

The director of that commission says Palmer officials aren't taking their futures into account.

"I think that's the question that the commission is asking; if this moves forward what is going to happen? And is there a plan in place," said director Latrice Lacey.

But is there a plan in place for those who call, Harrison to Pershing and 12th to 5th, home? It's on those same blocks that one of the only two low-income housing facilities in Scott County stands now, but not if Palmer College goes forward with its expansion plan.

Latrice Lacey is following this closely on behalf of those who would have to move.

“There needs to be a broader conversation with re-zoning such a large area and specifically an area that has been traditionally low income and high minority population," Lacey said.

The vice chair of marketing for Palmer College says he hasn't seen much opposition to the proposal, until now.

"We'll be glad to talk to anybody about it, the city has seen our plans, they've helped us develop those plans, we're talking to them on a continuous basis," said Palmer vice chair James O'Connor.

O'Connor says his main focus is on the restoration of several older abandoned buildings in the area, to make way for green space and new campus complexes.

"What we're talking about are buildings that are abandoned, there is no rehab for those buildings and so we're tearing them down to help beautify the space that's here and help the community," he said.

The civil rights director says she would like to see some sort of study done by the city to see how many minorities would be affected if the plan does move forward.

The civil rights commission will meet with the Davenport city council to discuss their concerns on August 15th.