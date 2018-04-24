More problems delay access to Savanna-Sabula Bridge

Another setback will delay use of the new Savanna-Sabula Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The U.S. 52 Mississippi overflow bridge at the north end of Sabula island will remain closed for longer than expected. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the extension is due to an unforeseen difficulty with drilling required for foundations.

Sandy soils are also creating problems and delays. The agency now says it expects the closure to extend into July.

I-DOT will post project updates online.

