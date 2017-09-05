More protests of Trump's plan to end DACA expected

Nationwide protests are expected Tuesday as young immigrants fight to keep Obama-era protections President Donald Trump vows to dismantle, while they prepare for the worst.

The second day of protests is anticipated amid reports that Trump will announce that he's doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought into the country illegally as children.

The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.

Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline.

Supporters of the program took to the streets Monday in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, South Carolina and elsewhere.