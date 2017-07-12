More than 1,100 layoffs over blocked soda tax effort in Illinois

Officials in Cook County say more than 1,100 layoff notices are going out in the Chicago area.

On Monday, an Illinois appeals court upheld a temporary restraining order from Circuit Judge Daniel Kubasiak that blocked the penny-per-ounce tax. Kubasiak canceled the Wednesday hearing on the case and extended the restraining order until July 21, when a hearing is planned.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Tuesday the layoffs are a direct result of efforts to block Cook County's soda tax from taking effect. The county was counting on raising $67.5 million with the tax through Nov. 30. It had warned that cuts were possible without it.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association and several grocers say the tax is vague and unconstitutional.