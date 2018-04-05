More than 2-million Halogen light bulbs recalled due to fire hazards

More than 2-million Halogen light bulbs are being recalled due to laceration and fire hazards.

HEB is recalling 2.5-million GTC Halogen light bulbs. The bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards.

The Halogen light bulbs were sold in HEB stores in Texas and online from August 2015 to December 2017.

GTC is printed on the tops of the bulbs.

There have been 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while on, two of them were injuries that included cuts and burns.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Halogen light bulbs and return them to HEB for a full refund.