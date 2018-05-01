More than 90 high school students in Chicago became ill after attending their prom

More than 90 suburban Chicago high school students became ill after they attended a weekend prom at the Shedd Aquarium.

Public health officials on Monday said they are trying to determine the reason why Victor Andrew High School students reported fevers, vomiting and diarrhea after the prom.

In a statement Monday, aquarium officials say food provider Sodexo is investigating, and that the company and the aquarium are reporting details to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Shedd Aquarium spokesman Andrea Rodgers says aquarium officials don't currently believe there are any safety concerns related to food or drink being served to visitors.

Officials of Consolidated High School District 230 in Tinley Park are asking parents of prom goers for information about their child's illness to assist in identifying its reasons. About 500 people attended the prom.