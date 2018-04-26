More ups and down in the upcoming forecast

A weak front passes through Thursday night. It might produce a sprinkle but that's about it. Friday will be a windy day and

with continued dry conditions the fire danger will be elevated throughout the day! A few clouds will pass through in the afternoon but otherwise it

looks to be a dry day with dry conditions right through the weekend. Temperatures Friday will be well into the 60s with cooler 50s Saturday. Sunday

we're back to the 60s with 70s much of next week. Tuesday we could see the chance for showers and storms and the storms could produce heavy

rain and possibly be strong to severe. Storms will continue off and on through Thursday.

It's still fairly early in the game and the system that will produce stormy weather in or near the QCA next week is still a long way out. As it gets closer we'll be able to get a better handle on the weather the system could potentially bring and more importantly the timing of the system, as well.