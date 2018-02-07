Morrison, Ill. school bus involved in accident

UPDATE: Route 30 was closed down for a period of time while the scene was attended to. The highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL: The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office has officers on the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

According to the Morrison Community School District Facebook page, the district has been informed it involved an RC Smith bus. The post goes on to say no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Whiteside County says deputies are still on the scene and no information is available.