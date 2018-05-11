Morrison Police Department continues helmet incentive program

Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton has announced the Helmet Incentive Program will be continued this year.

The Morrison Police Department’s Helmet Incentive Program offers an incentive to those children (ages 3-16) that wear their helmet when bicycling. The program, which started in 2009, promotes bicycle safety among youth and is possible through the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, owners Ellen, and Bart Smith.

Chief Melton explained, “Starting today and through the summer months, anytime a Morrison Police Officer observes a child between the ages of 3 and 16 safely riding their bicycle with their helmet on, the Officer will reward that child with a coupon for free ice cream at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Morrison.” Melton continues, “We hope this program encourages our youth to wear their helmets and practice bicycle safety when riding.”

Melton closed with, “We hope to reward even more children this year … so wear your helmets and encourage others to do so as well!”

