Morrison Police investigating body found in house fire

UPDATE: Police have released the identity of the body found in a Saturday house fire.

First responders were dispatched to 805 West Park Street at approximately 1:06 pm on June 8. When firefighters made entry into the house, they discovered the body inside.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder of Morrison. She was pronounced deceased at the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are not yet releasing the cause of the fire or the cause of the victim's death, but they say they will likely release more information on Sunday afternoon.

The Morrison Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office were assisted by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Illinois State Police - Zone 2 Investigations, Illinois State Police - Crime Scene Investigations Unit, The Sterling Police Department, the Prophetstown Police Department, the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, and the Morrison Fire Department.

