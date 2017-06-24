Morrison Tech deemed a Forbes top two-year trade school

Morrison Tech in Illinois has been given some high praise in a new list put out by Forbes.

Each year, Forbes ranks hundreds of colleges and universities across the country to help students determine which school is going to give them the biggest bang for their bucks. But now for the first time, Forbes is turning their attention to trade schools.

On June 19, Forbes released a list titled "The Top 30 Two-Year Trade Schools: Colleges That Fight The Nation's Skills Gap." The list focuses on schools that offer degrees in nursing and technical fields, and it ranked them primarily on earnings, affordability, and quality.

Weighing in at number 19 for the best trade schools in the country is Morrison Tech in Morrison, Ill. According to the Morrison Tech website, 97 percent of the engineering technology and network administration college's graduates receive placement. Forbes estimates that the early career salary of a Morrison Tech graduate is $43,900.

The Forbes article also went on to emphasize the importance of trade schools in closing the skills gap in the US. Experts told Forbes that there is an abundance of jobs across the country that aren't being filled because there simply aren't enough workers getting the properly educated.

To read more about Morrison Tech's ranking or the country's skills gap, visit the list at Forbes.com.