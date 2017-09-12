Morrison juvenile murder case delayed again

A Whiteside County Judge agreed to push back a key hearing in the ongoing murder trial of 15-year-old Anna Schroeder.

The Whiteside County State's Attorney has filed a motion to transfer Schroeder to adult court. It has also done so in its case against 15-year-old Rachel Helm who is charged in connection with the case. These transfer motions are the first the office has filed since Illinois lawmakers revised state law on automatic transfers. Lawmakers eliminated mandatory transfers of juvenile murder suspects under 16-years-old back in 2015.

In Tuesday's hearing, Schroeder's defense attorney James Mertes told the court he had just received over 1,000 pages of evidence from the state. Mertes said he expected to receive more as well. Mertes told the court he needed more time to review the evidence before being ready to argue the state's transfer motion. He also told the court he intended to file a motion to have Schroeder's mental health evaluated.

State's Attorney Terry Costello told the court he did not object to the delay and had worked out an agreed upon date with Mertes. The judge set the next hearing for Oct. 24th. Rachel Helm is scheduled to appear in court again at the end of September.