Morrison police investigate rash of vehicle burglaries

Police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries in Morrison, Illinois.

According to a news release, there were at least four car burglaries between Sun., June 11 and Mon., June 12, 2017 in the area of E. High St., Christopher St., Coralyn Dr. and Jenkran St.

Cash and personal items were reported stolen from the unlocked vehicles.

If you have any information, call Morrison Police at 815-772-7659 or by calling the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815) 625-7867. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police also remind residents to lock up their vehicles, garages, and homes. Turn on outside lights, and immediately report anything suspicious.