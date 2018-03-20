Morrison police warn residents of debt collection scam

The Morrison Police Department is warning residents of a scam that is targeting those with debt.

They posted to Facebook saying they are calling victims claiming to be with a debt collecting agency. The police warn the service may be legitimate, however, the caller that is posing to be with the service is not.

They're remind residents to remain vigilante and to keep the following in mind when answering those calls:

- Legitimate debt services will not call you

- Never give out your personal information over the phone

- Be very cautious of email offers and online transactions

- Protect yourself and your identity

- If suspicious, contact your local law enforcement agency