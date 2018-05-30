Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has identified that mosquitoes from Glenview and Morton Grove, Illinois have tested positive for West Nile virus.

North Shore Mosquito Abatement District staff collected the positive mosquitoes on May 25, 2018. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year.

Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.