Most beautiful bulldog is crowned in Des Moines

The most beautiful bulldog is crowned in Iowa.

"Bow-Z", enjoying the high life with her owners, at Drake University in Des Moines Monday, April 23.

All three, representing owners John and Leanne Hill's Dutch heritage with their costumes.

The two-year-old "Bow-Z", besting dozens of dogs with her winning smile and spirit.

Adopted by the Hills last year, "Bow-Z" was born without hip sockets.

"We were just elated that she won," Owner Leanne Hill said. "She's a special bulldog. As we said before, she's had a Cinderella story. She's gone from rags to riches, and we're just so proud of her to have her a part of our family."

The bulldog contest is part of the "Drake Relays", a week-long celebration centered around a track-and-field meet.