Most sought after jobs after graduating college

With college graduation season kicking off, students are hoping to land their first perfect job.

Just what are the most sought-after jobs for recent college graduates?

According to LinkedIn, the job title recent college grads most want is that of a software engineer.

LinkedIn estimates that software engineers make about $92,000 within the first few years of their careers.

And there's good news on that front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that software engineering jobs will grow 24% in the coming years.

The second most sought-after job is that of an investment banking analyst with earnings of around $85,000 in the first year.

Marketing coordinator, graphic designer and assistant media planner round out the top five job titles.