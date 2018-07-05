Mother hit by massive tree limb in Rock Island County recounts horror

Less than 48 hours after a 45 ft long tree limb fell and injured a 21-year-old mother, she laid in a quiet hospital room. Her baby was nestled sweetly and silently in her arms.

“She’s been so good,” said an emotionally exhausted Kataivreonna Carter.

Carter was injured July 3, while watching the annual Red, White & Boom Fireworks show in the Quad Cities. She and six other family members were enjoying a warm summer night, when a freak event unfolded.

“I don’t know if God put us there for a reason, or I don’t know, because we never go down there,” said Kathleen Carter, Kataivreonna’s mother.

They were sitting on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse sitting under a century old oak tree. It is not their typical spot.

“We usually go to the Iowa side, but it was pretty packed so we found good parking over there and just went down there,” Kathleen said.

About halfway through the show, both women heard something strange.

“It just sounded like a little boom,” Kathleen said.

“I just remember hearing a crack thinking it was a firework, waiting for one to go off, it never did,” Kataivreonna said.

Instead, a limb measuring eight feet in circumference fell 25ft to the ground where the Carter family and others were sitting.

“My mom pulls my chair and says ‘oh my gosh’ and then next thing I know I look up and that’s when I saw it come down,” Kataivreonna recalled.

“I believe if I wouldn’t have moved her chair out just by an inch that I did that to try to get her out that it would have smashed her whole stomach,” Kathleen said.

The limb struck Kataivreonna’s shoulder before hitting her stomach. She says tripped over fallen debris before making her way to a chair. Simultaneously her other family members panicked to find children they had brought with them.

“We heard people were under the tree so then we thought it was our kids because there were a ton of kids playing,” Kathleen said.

It was not their children they found under the tree. It was the man who had been sitting right next to Kataivreonna.

“So we ran over and started picking up the tree and it was Lawrence that was under the tree,” Kathleen said. “So me and my daughters were holding the tree up over him and then more people started coming to help.”

Kataivreonna said it was like a scene out of a scary movie, but as she waited for help, the mother-to-be says she was not worried about herself.

“I was worried about honestly the people that it actually you know fell on, and then I started to worry about my one-year-old and then my baby in my stomach,” the East Moline woman said.

Things changed when she finally got to the hospital.

“It was scary because everything that happened before then, and then knowing I had to get [a C-section] because of the blood clot from the tree hitting me,” Kataivreonna thought. “Otherwise we could have both been gone if they didn’t get it in time.”

But the doctors worked quickly, according to thankful family members. And KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Daniel Carter was born via C-section at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, July 4.

“It’s a miracle,” Kataivreonna said. “It’s a blessing that we made it out.”

The days old baby bears the names of two of the victims claimed by massive oak tree limb – Lawrence Anderson, 72, and Daniel Mendoza, 61.

“I mean they weren't close to me but they were next to me, you know,” Kataivreonna said. “I didn't really know them but my family on my mom's side they knew them. I just wanted to pay respect.”

Mom and baby are expected to be released from the hospital Friday, July 6. But Kathleen and Kataivreonna say their emotional wounds remain raw.

“Horrible,” Kathleen said. “I don’t think anybody sleeps. We’ve had flashbacks.”

“I can’t sleep, and then sometimes I’ll just stare, but when I’m staring I’m actually just thinking about, it’s just replaying in my head,” Kataivreonna said. “I can’t get it out of my head.”

Kataivreonna says despite having a 4th of July baby she does not think she will be able to celebrate again.

“To me I honestly don’t even want to celebrate the 4th anymore, I don’t,” she said. “I don’t even want to be around trees. I just want to start something new.”

Next year instead of celebrating the 4th of July, the Carter family will celebrate KaMaree’s 1st Birthday.

