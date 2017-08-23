Mother of 8 speaks out after her home was struck by gunfire

Neighbors woke up to gunfire overnight, in Davenport, marking the 13th report of shots fired in Davenport in a little over a week.

But in the early morning hours of August 22nd, one home on Dixon and Pine Street was struck by several gun shots with a family of 10 inside.

The mother of 8 children speaks out about that horrific night.

Still shaken up, Amber Davis says, it's hard for her to forget the early morning scare.

"We just heard a loud noise and it kind of like a slingshot like somebody was playing with a slingshot in my living room, I've never heard it before, I was scared, I had to go check on the kids," Davis said.

The mother of eight kids is sitting alone in an empty home today, she has her kids staying with relatives for the time being.

"I don't feel that they were safe, they didn't come back last night so I feel a little bit better but a little bit uneasy," she said.

Davis says it's a neighborhood that's never really had any problems, her family has lived in this home for 9 years, but now she's thinking of making a change.

She says her main priority is the safety of her children.