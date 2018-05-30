Mother of Davenport shooting victim address local gun violence

A little over a year ago, the unthinkable happened to Kristina Taylor and her family. Her 17-year-old son was lost to gun violence.

Now she says it is something she hears about all too often.

“What used to be the un-thought of is now becoming every other week,” Taylor said.

Akeim Hill was killed on May 17, 2017. It happened near Kirkwood Blvd. and Bridge Ave. in Davenport. He and two other boys met in a parked car. That meeting escalated and ended with two bullets in the 17-year-old.

“All we know is our children got into an altercation,” Taylor said. “One [child] is gone, one is going to be gone. It's sad. And this is why I want us to come together. We got to get this to stop.”

The two teens charged in Hills case plead their charges down. Wednesday, May 30, 18-year-old James Bailey Jr. was sentenced to 10-years for 1st-degree theft and 17-year-old Joseph Howard-Rogers was sentenced to 25-years for attempted murder.

“I could hear in his voice that he did not mean for him to actually die from this,” Taylor said of Howard-Rogers.

She says her son’s case is just one example of how local youth do not understand the power of guns.

“You could shoot it once,” Taylor said. “It took one bullet for my son to lose his life.”

Since her son’s death, Taylor has worked to reach teens on a personal level and help them understand the gravity gun violence can have on a community.

“Even though it won't bring my child back I'm trying to get these teenagers…to listen to me,” Taylor said. “I'm not judging them, you know, I'm not trying to make trouble. I just want them to understand that there's other alternatives.”

The month following her son’s death Taylor held an anti-violence walk for her son. Since then she has spoken to local students and participated in community outreach events through Beyond the Baseline.

“I want everybody to understand that they can even talk to me if they like,” Taylor said.

And she has a message for any teens walking around with a gun.

“Think rationally. Think of the outcomes. And if you can't think of their family or their mother, think of yourself,” Taylor said. “What's going to happen to you? Do you want to put yourself in a dangerous position? Do you want to live successfully and be somebody? It’s up to you. What do you want to do?”

Taylor is working to establish an organization in honor of her son. She says “Akeim’s Dreams” will serve as a place to help teens deal with their issues.

