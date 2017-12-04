Mother of four children who died in rural Dixon fire reflects on the tragedy

Veronica Masterson and her husband received a knock on their door in Maricopa, Arizona early morning on Tuesday, November 21st.

A few weeks prior, they had the same knock, due to the loss of another family member. This time they recognized the police and fire chaplain as they approached their door.

"We really didn't know what the news we were going to get this time," Masterson said. "Never thought it was going to be that."

Four of her Children, Ethan, LeAnne, Hailey and Dylan died in a house fire in rural Dixon, Illinois in the early morning hours of November 21st. Their Dad, and Masterson's ex-husband TIm along with his wife Melissa also passed away.

"You have to pinch yourself to actually realize that you're awake," Masterson said.

Ethan was 17, he had just moved to the area a couple of months ago to live with his dad.

"He grew up into such a responsible man," she said.

LeAnne was 15.

"LeAnne, she was my introvert. She didn't really like to be around a whole lot of people and that was okay," she said.

Hailey was 12.

"Hailey, she was exactly like me, she was a firecracker."

Dylan was just 11.

"He was my Momma's boy," She said. "That was never going to change."

Veronica and her family have been through loss before. Another one of their son's, Aaron, passed away at a young age.

"Three years ago, he was a healthy baby boy," she said.

"Maybe that was his purpose, he had to be here for a short time to prepare me for what happened," she added.

Ethan, LeAnne, Hailey and Dylan were all four laid to rest on Saturday in Arizona where Masterson lives with her husband and other children.

"It's going to be a very long lifetime process," she said, "We have children who have also lost so very much."

She says both communities in both states have been supportive as the family tries to cope with such tragic loss.

"I'm so sad that I will never get the opportunity to get to know who they could have become."

She also asks that anyone who wants to show support to send a paper heart to their home in Maricopa, AZ.

The address is 44369 W. Windrose Dr. Maricopa, AZ 85138.