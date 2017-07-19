Justice for Marcus Jones: Mother of slain teen to hold annual event

Anthony "Marcus" Jones, 17, was murdered in August of 2014. He was found a block away from home with a fatal gunshot wound. His killer has never been found.

For the third year, Jones' mother Kerri Nunn will host an annual outdoor event at Cork Hill Park.

Justice for Marcus Jones will have guest speakers on addiction, suicide prevention, bullying and gun violence.

"The event is to keep Marcus' name out in the public because his killer has never been found," said Nunn. "Also, the event is to bring information to the youth and teens, or young adults, about issues they are dealing with today."

It's important to Nunn that police officers attend, as well. Nunn said she likes seeing them "socialize and interact with the kids." Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is also expected to be there.

T-shirts saying "Justice for Marcus" and "Stop the Violence" will be sold -- helping to fund future events. Monetary donations will be accepted. Canned food donations are also being collected.

"We will have a bounce house for the younger kids and a candy toss," Nunn said.

Justice for Marcus Jones is happening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at Cork Hill Park.

