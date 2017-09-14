Mother of the man who died in river rescue attempt speaks out

Two area teens will be receiving the "life-saving award," from the Moline Police Department, for rescuing a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Mississippi river in June.

The boy's father, Malik Willaims, went in after his son but died trying to save him, he was 25 years old.

Malik Williams' mother and sister feel nothing but gratitude for the two boys who saved his son.

They also say Malik was a remarkable person who left too soon.

"But you have days you know when it comes back and you think about him or someone talks about him, it bothers me, said Malik's mother, Gloria Willaims. I have good memories of him, I think with him leaving at such a young age, God had something in store for him."

The family realizes without the teen's help, their grandson, wouldn't be here today.

"He did what he could it was a spontaneous reaction from him and I think that was a good deal for him, otherwise we wouldn't have Jayden," Williams said.

Gloria says although she won't be able to attend the ceremony, she hopes to do something special for the teens who risked their lives in the next few months.