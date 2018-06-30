Mother says fireworks continues to cause her child seizures

A Clinton mother says she's scared for her daughter’s life as her seizures continue to get worse due to people firing off fireworks. Police say they're illegal to shoot off in Clinton County, but that is not stopping those who want to celebrate.

7-year-old Olivia loves to play with her brother Joey, along with spending time with her mother Lindsay Bailey. It's no doubt from her smile that Olivia is a happy little girl, which is why many don't realize her struggles.

“Olivia was diagnosed with Lisscencphaly at four months old is when she had her first seizure,” said Bailey, Oliva’s mother.

Lately her mother says her seizures have gotten out of control all because of fireworks.

“It's not the lights, but when the booms go off. It startles her and that's when she goes into her seizures,” said Bailey.

Just last year, her family moved from one part of Clinton to another hoping they would deal with less fireworks going off.

“We moved up here because it wasn't as bad, well this year has been horrible,” said Bailey.

Bailey says they started hearing fireworks as early as January, and she's had to constantly medicate her daughter.

“When they start earlier it makes our life hard because the fourth of July we can anticipate, we know it’s going to happen. When it's not the Fourth of July, it's hard to anticipate,” said Bailey.

Bailey says she's at her wits end and hopes others can have compassion for those who live around them.

“Every time she has a seizures it throws her ten steps backgrounds. It doesn't make our life easy by any means necessarily, but it really doesn't make her life easy,” said Bailey.

She says there's only so much she can do.

“I don't want to bury my daughter for someone else's fun. She’s terminal,” said Bailey.

Bailey says her daughter had a seizure last night due to fireworks going off. She says she's called the police multiple times.