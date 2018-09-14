Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Cedar County, Iowa.

CLARENCE, Ia (KWQC) - An accident in Cedar County, Iowa has left one person dead. The sheriff's office says around 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to Quincy Avenue and 165th Street in Clarence for an accident involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was a 58 year old man who died at the scene. No word on what caused the accident and it remains under investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released.

 