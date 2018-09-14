CLARENCE, Ia (KWQC) - An accident in Cedar County, Iowa has left one person dead. The sheriff's office says around 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to Quincy Avenue and 165th Street in Clarence for an accident involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was a 58 year old man who died at the scene. No word on what caused the accident and it remains under investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Cedar County, Iowa.
CLARENCE, Ia (KWQC) - An accident in Cedar County, Iowa has left one person dead. The sheriff's office says around 9:30 p.m. Thursday they were called to Quincy Avenue and 165th Street in Clarence for an accident involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was a 58 year old man who died at the scene. No word on what caused the accident and it remains under investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released.