Motorcycle accident leaves one injured on Route 61

A motorcycle driver was injured on Monday afternoon on Route 61 by Blue Grass.

The extent of the person's injuries are not known at this time. Med Force was on scene but a Scott County Sheriff Lt. says no one was airlifted.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident at this time. They say more information will be released tonight.

Route 61 towards Davenport will remain closed between the 61 ramp towards Davenport from Blue Grass and just past Coonhound Rd until the scene is clear.