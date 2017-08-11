Motorcycle procession to honor Bettendorf man killed in accident near Sturgis

The funeral for a Quad City man who died in a motorcycle accident last week included a special procession. Motorcycles escorted the hearse carrying the body of 24-year-old Connor Kincaid as it traveled across Bettendorf, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

The procession followed funeral services at Christ's Family Church in Davenport. About a dozen motorcycles drove past Pleasant Valley High School where Kincaid had once been a football player. Then, it proceeded to K & K Hardware store, where Kincaid worked the past three years.

His friends describe him as a motorcycle enthusiast. He died near Sturgis, South Dakota on his way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Friends say the funeral procession was all about having one final ride with Connor.

"Kinda the whole theme of today was a gentle giant. There's nothing he wouldn't give for you," said co-worker Casey Keller.

His friends say Kincaid also loved telling stories and liked to help others who were new to riding.