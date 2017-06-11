Motorcyclist dies after deer strike

Police say that one person is dead following a motorcycle versus deer accident in rural Mt. Carroll on Saturday.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department says they received the 911 call at approximately 8:05 pm on June 10, 2017. They were dispatched to the scene on Elizabeth Rd. west of Davis Rd.

There were two people riding the motorcycle at the time that it collided with the deer. The driver, 53-year-old Toby Bausman of Lanark, was flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford. The passenger, Beth Bausman also of Lanark, was transported by ambulance to FHN Hospital in Freeport.

Police say that at approximately 3:12 am on Sunday, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office announced that Toby Bausman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Assisting at the scene were Mt. Carroll Ambulance and the Mt. Carroll Fire Departments.

This crash remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.