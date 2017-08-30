Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash

Carroll County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Deputies found a motorcycle in a drainage culvert on Route 78, just south of Elizabeth Road.

The motorcycle was heading northbound, left the roadway and struck the culvert causing the driver to be ejected from the bike.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Freeport, Illinois and then later transferred to MercyHealth Hospital in Rockford where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.